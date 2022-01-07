North Baltimore, Ohio

NBYTL=North Baltimore Youth League Summer Travel Leagues

 

Meeting Scheduled for North Baltimore Youth League Summer Travel Ball-Softball, Baseball, and T-Ball. Southwood/Hancock County Leagues.

Mark your calendars, NBYTL will be holding our first Public Meeting of 2022.
 
Come see us Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the NB Post 539 Meeting Room, from 6:30-7:30 pm.
 
Discussing game plan for 2022, our Spring Ball that will be rolling out, and take the time to meet your officers.
 
Please help spread the word!
 
Dennis Latowski: President
Andrea Brim: Vice President
Heather L. Busch: Secretary
Baley Thiel: Treasurer

Teams compete in the following age groups:

NB 7th & 8 Grade Girls Softball

NB 7th & 8th Grade Boys Baseball

NBYTL T-BALL

NBYTL BASEBALL:
Pony League 14U
JR PONY 12U
MINOR LEAGUE 10U
COACHES PITCH 8U

NBYTL SOFTBALL:
14U
12U
10U
8U

Coaches are needed for several teams – Can YOU help?
 
Contact Dennis Latowski or any officer listed below if you are interested in helping or have questions.
 
Softball 14U
Baseball 8U, 12U
TBall not sure on how many teams yet
 
 
As of Jan 1 you can sign up for Baseball and Softball using our new online registration. Here is a link to the registration web sight for NBYTL. We are now doing 7th and 8th grade baseball and softball for the spring.

