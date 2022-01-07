NBYTL=North Baltimore Youth League Summer Travel Leagues

Meeting Scheduled for North Baltimore Youth League Summer Travel Ball-Softball, Baseball, and T-Ball. Southwood/Hancock County Leagues.

Mark your calendars, NBYTL will be holding our first Public Meeting of 2022.

Come see us Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the NB Post 539 Meeting Room, from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Discussing game plan for 2022, our Spring Ball that will be rolling out, and take the time to meet your officers.

Please help spread the word!