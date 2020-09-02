Need help paying utility bills?

Energy assistance programs help consumers pay energy bills, improve home weatherization and keep heat on during the winter.

Learn more about what options are available for you in a new series of energy assistance videos:

Ohio Power Siting Board presentation At the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) meeting on August 27, executive director Theresa White and federal energy advocate Lori Sternisha gave a presentation on the overall status of projects before the Board. View the full presentation here.

$800,000 in hazmat grants awarded On August 26, the PUCO awarded 10 hazardous materials training grants totaling $800,000. Through the PUCO’s annual hazardous materials training grant program, public safety and emergency services organizations, educational institutions and local government divisions across Ohio are awarded grants for training to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials. Money for these grants comes from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers Click here to see the grant recipients.

PUCO approves Winter Reconnect Order The PUCO has issued its Winter Reconnect Order (WRO) for the upcoming winter heating season. The WRO helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Oct. 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021. Any residential customer of a PUCO-regulated electric or natural gas company may take advantage of the order. Last winter heating season, more than 196,000 Ohioans used the WRO. There is no income eligibility requirement to use the WRO — if you would like to take advantage of the WRO, call your electric or natural gas company between Oct. 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021 to find out how to apply the Winter Reconnect Order to your bill. Learn more about the Winter Reconnect Order here.

PUCO approves settlement agreement in Frontier service complaint On August 12, the PUCO approved an unopposed settlement agreement between PUCO staff and Frontier North, Inc. regarding the company’s landline service quality. The PUCO opened an investigation of the telephone service provider in August 2019 after receiving numerous customer complaints regarding extended service outages. The approved settlement included the following terms: Frontier will spend a minimum of $25 million on capital investments each year for the next three years.

Frontier will reevaluate its outage restoration process to ensure work to repair landline phone outages is prioritized.

Frontier will develop and complete, within three years, a plan to improve and reduce outages of 911 service.

Frontier will issue out-of-service bill credits to customers when service is not restored within 72 hours of the reported outage. Click here for more information about the background and terms of the settlement.

Utility restart plans As the state continues to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, regulated utilities are now beginning to outline processes and procedures to request payment and if necessary, disconnect customers for nonpayment. PUCO rules and regulations require the utilities to offer payment plans to help customers maintain service. The Commission also required the utilities to offer extended payment plans and expanded these programs to non-residential customers. View each utility’s restart plan here.

Get updates when your rate changes Receive an instant email or text notification when your utility changes their generation rates or natural gas prices.

