Need Home Repairs? Learn How to Effectively Work with Contractors

Bowling Green, OH (March 30, 2022) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding a three part “Spring Home Repairs? Learn How to Work with Contractors” course at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green). This three-part series, will take a comprehensive look at the homeowner contractor relationship and provide tips for ensuring your project goes smoothly.

Panelists include contractors, attorneys, and consumer advocates.

Part I: What Can Go Wrong? Tuesday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m. Learn common issues & legal basics. Moderator: Rachel Phipps, BG City Council

Panel: Judy Miller, Community Member; Elizabeth Geer-Fry Esq.;

Annie Miner, The Cocoon; Danielle Murphy, Consumer Education; Consumer Protection, Attorney General’s Office*.

Part II: Bidding & Contracting Tuesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. Consider best practices for obtaining quotes and what a contract should include. Moderator: Lisa Myers, MSW, LISW-S, WCCOA

Panel: Matt Snow, City of BG Housing Specialist; Jim Overmyer, Retired Contractor & Habitat for Humanity Worker; Elizabeth Geer-Fry Esq.

Part III: Q&A With Contractors Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. Hear directly from contractors, & learn about their expectations of clients. Representatives include Bruce Bauer, Contractor, and Tom Pendleton, Contractor Moderator: Danielle Brogley, Director of Programs, WCCOA

Registration is required by calling the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935

or email programs@wccoa.net

*This event is not sponsored by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office does not specifically endorse or recommend WCCOA or any products or services affiliated with WCCOA.

The goods/services are being provided by WCCOA.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net