Need Your Help! Unlimited Benefits!

North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack #372 needs your help. Have you ever heard the saying “It takes a village

to raise a child”? Well, the Den Leaders and Committee Members of Pack #372 are part of that village!

There are so many components (people) to running a successful pack and I feel that our pack is starting

to diminish. Scouting has always been a large part of the North Baltimore Community over the last 12

years that I have been involved.

Over the last few years, I feel that Scouting has had a bad rap in the media, but that has not affected us

at the Pack level other than the number of kids attending and the volunteers have decreased.

We have not stopped the learning and activities associated with Scouting!

Hiking!

Camping!

Pinewood Derbies!

Service Projects!

Learning about First Aid, Nature and being a Good Citizen!

There are many people in the community who have gone through scouts or taken their son or daughter

to scouts or see the effects scouting has done to the community. It is now your time to step up and help

our pack.

Even if you have no experience in scouts. I started 12 years ago as a leader having no scouting

experience. I was never in scouts as a kid. I felt a need to volunteer my time to this great organization.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! The leaders are here to help each other!

Benefits of Being a Leader: The smiling faces of a cub scout getting to ride in a parade, race his or her car

at the Pinewood Derby, the excitement of camping, flag raising ceremony, watching them learn how to

setup a tent and there is so much more.

Keep your eyes open for us. We will be at the Open House for Powell School and we will be having a

“Join Scouting Night” soon for any kids that would be interested in joining the scouting program.

If you feel the desire to help out the Scouting organization, please contact me.

We will also be having our first Leader Meeting of the year at the Scout House at the Park on American Legion Drive on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm for you are interested.

Eric Trout, Cubmaster and Den Leader

419.262.3967 (Cell)

419.257.3855 (Home)

eltrout75@gmail.com

Join in on the fun! A few photos from over the years…