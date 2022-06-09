North Baltimore, Ohio

Nelson W. Mull, 84, of Deshler, Ohio (formerly of Port Clinton), passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving daughters.

He was born January 21st, 1938 to the late John C. Mull and Orpha E. (Wheeler) McClellan in Payne, Ohio. Also preceded in death by Step-father James McClellan and 9 older siblings.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Joyce Mull of Port Clinton. Children Brent Mull of Bowling Green, Susan (Ron) LaWare of Deshler, Amy (Rock) Sherer of Port Clinton, and Kelly Mull of Port Clinton. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nelson served in the US Army. He was a member of the VFW, Eagles, and American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, and his beloved dog Lady.

Services will be private per Nelson’s wishes.