NEW 1st Run Movies Return to NB!

Now that we have some first-run stuff. —-> Bill & Ted Face the Music.<— We hope to see everyone out to the Virginia Theater. It has been very slow these past few months. Please help us continue having this great old theater open.

First Run movies return to Virginia Theater this weekend
 
Bill & Ted Face the Music Rated PG-13
 
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.
 
Showtimes are Friday, August 28, 7 pm,
 
Saturday & Sunday August 29-30 1 PM, 4 PM 7 PM
 
 
Sept 4 – 21 TENET
 
Oct 4 – ? Wonder Women 1984
 
Rocky Horror is coming in late Sept and October for midnight showings.

