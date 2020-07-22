New Alzheimer’s Diagnostic Methods and Treatments

TOLEDO, OH – Twenty-two Ohio researchers will present their research findings at the world’s largest gathering of scientists, researchers and clinicians focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia science.

This year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2020 (AAIC® 2020) –

the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science – will be even larger because it is virtual and free allowing more scientists, researchers and even lay people around the world to come together to advance the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. More than 19,000 people from more than 140 countries are registered to attend the conference, which starts on July 27 and runs through July 31.

Eric VanVlymen, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said, “AAIC represents a key tool in our fight to find the first survivor. By scientists and clinicians collaborating, this can help to speed the delivery of confirmed preventative methods, new treatments and ultimately a cure.”

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and is a progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured of slowed. Currently 5.8M Americans live with the disease. But as the number of older Americans grows rapidly, so too will the number of new and existing cases of Alzheimer’s. Barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or cure Alzheimer’s disease, the Association projects that by 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia may grow to a projected 13.8 million.

The Ohio AAIC presenters represent universities like The Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, Kent State University, Youngstown State University and the University of Toledo plus the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Douglas Scharre, Director of the Division of Cognitive Neurology and Director of the Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders at Ohio State, said, there is a lot of promising research. “It’s a multipronged strategy. You need the cure but before you get to the cure, there are medications and treatments that will slow down the course. All of these are being worked on.”

A presenter at AAIC, Dr. Scharre said there are disease-modifying agents that seem the most promising to help with treatment. “But they don’t seem to work well if the disease has progressed or if you have been diagnosed too late,” he said. The goal, he said, is to get people into clinical trials and to get people to the doctor earlier to get diagnosed. “If they come with Alzheimer’s dementia, and that is about where we are right now, the brain is ravaged with plaques and tangles. We have limited choices at that time…it’s really too late.”

In using a cancer analogy, he said if a cancer patient is diagnosed at stage one or two, there are more treatment options. In the field of Alzheimer’s, if a person is diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, which can be a precursor to Alzheimer’s, there are more opportunities.

“The problem (with cognitive issues) is people don’t come into their doctor’s office,” Dr. Scharre said. “The caregiver is not bringing it up, the doctor is not bringing it up, no one picks up on it and they just sort of let it go and think it is normal aging, then it spreads.”

That is why early diagnosis, community outreach and education must be a part of the comprehensive strategy to attack Alzheimer’s and dementia, he said.

Anyone can follow the news headlines out on AAIC at #AAIC20. To register for free, go to: https://www.alz.org/aaic.