New Clinical Egg Study Reveals Egg-cellent Results

(BPT) – Americans are increasingly aware of the impact of cholesterol on heart health and overall well-being, but it’s not always easy to know which foods will truly have a positive effect. To add to the confusion, it can feel like research is always revealing something new, so it can be difficult to keep up.

Eggs, for example, have often received negative press related to cholesterol. However, new clinical research by a leading academic medical center showed eating fortified eggs, like Eggland’s Best eggs, did not negatively affect cholesterol levels. Additional findings suggest that eating 12 Eggland’s Best eggs a week can be part of a healthy diet, even for more high-risk individuals.

Research also suggested that consuming Eggland’s Best eggs could potentially reduce levels of “bad cholesterol” (LDL cholesterol) in older individuals and those with diabetes, and may help increase levels of “good cholesterol” (HDL cholesterol) in older individuals. The consumption of Eggland’s Best eggs may also increase Vitamin B12 levels, helping to support a healthier lifestyle.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner said this clinical study helps clarify the confusion regarding the nutrition of eggs and can help people feel more confident about including fortified eggs as part of a healthy diet, even for people who are at high risk for heart disease. Dawn also shared additional tips for people who may be looking to lower their cholesterol levels:

1. Eat more fiber: Fiber-rich foods are key for a healthy heart and lipid levels. Fiber-rich foods include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds.

2. Swap your fats: Switch to more heart-smart fats to add flavor such as olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocado and fish. Strive to decrease foods higher in saturated fat like butter, cheese, fatty meats and fried foods.

3. Choose eggs wisely: Not all eggs are created equal. Eggland’s Best eggs have more than double the omega-3s and Vitamin B12, 25% less saturated fat, 10 times more Vitamin E, and six times more Vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs.

Jackson Blatner shares her favorite recipe for a delicious toast that contains healthy fats and wholesome ingredients like salmon, avocado and Eggland’s Best eggs:

Salmon and Avocado Toast

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Servings: 2 avocado toasts

Ingredients:

2 Eggland’s Best eggs, large

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 slices whole grain bread, toasted

1/2 avocado

1 cup raw spinach or arugula

2 ounces smoked salmon

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. In a skillet over medium heat, add olive oil, crack in Eggland’s Best eggs, and cook until eggs are over-medium.

2. Top each piece of whole grain toast with equal amounts of (in this order): sliced avocado, spinach, salmon, and top with a cooked Eggland’s Best egg and sprinkle of pepper.

Allergy Info: no added sugar (can be gluten-free if gluten-free bread is used)

To learn more about this study from a Leading Academic Medical Center, visit EgglandsBest.com/EggStudy.