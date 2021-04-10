New COVID-19 assistance for farmers

Under CFAP 1, CFAP 2, and CFAP AA, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) must make certain payments to producers according to a new mandated formula. These provisions include:
- An increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will receive these payments beginning in April. FSA is automatically issuing these payments, but producers may be asked for additional information.
- Additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible crops identified as CFAP 2 flat-rate or price-trigger crops. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the acres included on their CFAP 2 applications; eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
- Finalize routine decisions and minor formula adjustments on applications and begin processing payments for certain applications filed as part of the CFAP Additional Assistance. This includes applications filed for pullets and turfgrass sod, formula corrections for certain row crops, and sales commodity applications revised to include insurance indemnities, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments, and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus payments. Additional payments for swine producers and contract growers under CFAP AA remain on hold and are likely to require modifications to the regulation. FSA will continue to accept applications from interested producers.
Watch for more information on OEFFA’s COVID-19 webpage as the USDA rolls out its plan to help small and socially disadvantaged producers, specialty crop and organic producers, and other farmers through its Pandemic Assistance for Producers Program.
At least $6 billion will be dedicated to developing new programs or modifying existing proposals by using discretionary funding and unspent COVID-19 response funding. The USDA also expects to invest approximately $500 million in expedited assistance through several existing programs this spring.