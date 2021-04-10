New COVID-19 assistance for farmers

Recognizing the need to distribute pandemic resources more equitably, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Pandemic Assistance for Producers is a new initiative meant to reach a broader set of producers than in previous COVID-19 aid programs.

As part of this initiative, the USDA has reopened sign-up for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) 2 for at least 60 days beginning on April 5, 2021.

Farmers who were previously ineligible or who did not apply during the initial rounds of aid should consider taking advantage of this funding to help offset marketing and other costs as a result of the pandemic.

Farmers who have already received aid through the CFAP programs are not eligible for additional assistance. Support for those who previously received CFAP assistance may be available as a new CFAP 3 or Producer Assistance Program to be rolled out later this year (stay tuned to OEFFA for updates!).