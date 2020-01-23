NBX WaterShedsun
Accepting New Patients

New Doctor Joins Fostoria Primary Care

Dr. Mark Weiner, a family practice physician, has joined Fostoria Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, and will begin seeing patients located at 617 North County Line Street, Fostoria.

Dr. Mark Weiner, MD, Family practice physician

 

Dr. Weiner will be providing primary care and internal medicine to all ages. Services will include care for chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes, family planning and reproductive counseling and routine check-ups for overall health.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Weiner to the Blanchard Valley Health System family of professionals,” said Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “He shares our strong passion for providing the best patient care.”

Dr. Mark Weiner received his bachelor’s degree from Kalamazoo College (Kalamazoo, MI) and then completed his osteopathic medical degree at Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI).

Dr. Weiner is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 419.436.9091.

