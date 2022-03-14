NEW EXHIBIT AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Northwest Ohio Blacksmith Open Forge

April 2 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wood County Museum Grounds

FREE! Watch seasoned blacksmiths or try your hand at this lost art.

This event is FREE to attend!

The museum will be open from 1PM – 4 PM on Saturday, April 2 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum. 2nd ANNUAL MUSEUM EASTER EGG HUNT

April 11-15 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wood County Museum Grounds

FREE! Join the Wood County Museum for the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt!

Each day, April 11-April 15, eggs will be hidden all around the Museum grounds – all 50 acres! Some eggs will be hidden harder than others! This is an egg hung that is for both kids and adults.

We kindly ask that you only find one egg per person so that everyone can enjoy the fun. If you find an egg, bring it to the museum during open hours (10AM-4PM) to claim your prize.

One Golden Egg each day will be hidden. One prize per person. Eggs will appear each morning during the week of the event and will last until all the eggs have been found for the day.

One Golden Egg each day will be hidden. One prize per person. Eggs will appear each morning during the week of the event and will last until all the eggs have been found for the day. The Museum Easter Egg Hunt will last from April 11-15.

This is a FREE community event.

TEA & TALK SERIES: Spousal Roles in American Life

April 14 | 2:00 PM

$18/Members & $23/Non-Members

ONLY 15 SEATS LEFT!

Tickets: https:// woodcountyhistory.org/event/ tea-talk-series-spousal-roles- in-american-life/ It Takes Two: Spousal Roles in American Life – See how the Industrial Revolution, The Great Depression, electricity, World Wars, increased education, and the Internet have changed marriages and American home life.

Speaker: Alyssa Garland, Wood County Park District – Carter Historic Farm

Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit.

Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea, even for Tea Card holders, by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.

Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Prepare for Spring

April 23 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wood County Museum Grounds

FREE! Come out to the Log Cabin on the Museum grounds to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

This is a free family event full of spring cleaning demonstrations and activities. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and you can help with some of the spring cleanings, such “beating out the rugs”.