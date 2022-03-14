NEW EXHIBIT AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Wood County Museum Opening New exhibit on April 8, 2022
“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance” to showcase Wood County weddings and the American Dream.
The Wood County Museum is excited to announce the opening of a new exhibit, Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance on April 8, 2022. The exhibit will showcase beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members. This exhibit will feature over 40 wedding dresses from 1855-2001. The exhibit will present the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream. In addition to the main exhibit, also featured will be a collection of Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from BGSU Browne Popular Culture Library
This exhibit was sponsored by Ohio Humanities and made possible with support from: BGSU Brown Popular Culture Library, American Frame, Your Perfect Day, Waddington Jewelers, Downtown Deco, BGSU Music Library & Bill Schurk Sound Archives, Edwin & Irma Wolf, The Children of LaVerne (Snyder) & Harold Patten, The Wood County Historical Society, and other contributors.
The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays). Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. The museum is handicap accessible and group tours are welcome.
A grand opening celebration & open house for the exhibit will take place on Friday, April 8th with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 PM by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, followed by a public reception until 6:00 PM.
DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Northwest Ohio Blacksmith Open Forge April 2 | 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wood County Museum Grounds FREE!
Watch seasoned blacksmiths or try your hand at this lost art.
This event is FREE to attend!
The museum will be open from 1PM – 4 PM on Saturday, April 2 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
2nd ANNUAL MUSEUM EASTER EGG HUNT April 11-15 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Wood County Museum Grounds FREE!
Join the Wood County Museum for the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt!
Each day, April 11-April 15, eggs will be hidden all around the Museum grounds – all 50 acres! Some eggs will be hidden harder than others! This is an egg hung that is for both kids and adults.
We kindly ask that you only find one egg per person so that everyone can enjoy the fun. If you find an egg, bring it to the museum during open hours (10AM-4PM) to claim your prize. One Golden Egg each day will be hidden. One prize per person. Eggs will appear each morning during the week of the event and will last until all the eggs have been found for the day.
The Museum Easter Egg Hunt will last from April 11-15.
It Takes Two: Spousal Roles in American Life – See how the Industrial Revolution, The Great Depression, electricity, World Wars, increased education, and the Internet have changed marriages and American home life.
Speaker: Alyssa Garland, Wood County Park District – Carter Historic Farm
Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit.
Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea, even for Tea Card holders, by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.
Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.
DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Prepare for Spring April 23 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Wood County Museum Grounds FREE!
Come out to the Log Cabin on the Museum grounds to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
This is a free family event full of spring cleaning demonstrations and activities. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and you can help with some of the spring cleanings, such “beating out the rugs”.
MEMBERSHIPS STARTING AT $20
Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum!
Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on select events, Invitations to member-only events,Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society.