NEW EXHIBIT AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The Wood County Museum is excited to announce the opening of a new exhibit, We’ll Meet Again: Remembering World War II on April 24, 2025. The exhibit will showcase over 40+ uniforms of Wood County Veterans. It can be argued World War II is one of the most romanticized eras of the 20th century, while defining a generation. We’ll Meet Again: Remembering World War II, challenges the romantic notion of war through the exhibition of objects used by service men and women from Wood County, Ohio coupled with of the era film and first-person audio experiences.



This exhibit was sponsored by Ohio Humanities and made possible with support from: Bowling Green Manor, VFW Post 1148 Edwin & Irma Wolf, Anonymous, Mike & Terri Marsh, Lybarger Grim American Legion Post 441, Angels In Arms, Phipps, Shevlin, and Hebeka Family Dentistry, VFW Post 9963, The Wood County Historical Society, and other contributors.



The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 12 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays). Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. The museum is handicap accessible and group tours are welcome.



A grand opening celebration & open house for the exhibit will take place on Thursday, April 24th with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 PM by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, followed by a public reception until 6:00 PM. Please RSVP to [email protected].



All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.