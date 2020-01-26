NEW EXHIBIT AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The Wood County Historical Museum opens the 2020 museum season on February 1st with a new exhibit, Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home.

The 2020 bicentennial celebration of Wood County naturally encourages people to look back upon our community’s accomplishments. Excited about our county’s future, photographer Taylor Houpt Ayres traveled across Wood County on a quest to create a visual storytelling of our home highlighting beautiful landscapes, vibrant cityscapes, and a multitude of back road barns and farm fields.



This exhibit is supported by American Frame.



The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays). Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. The museum offers free admission to all visitors on the first Friday of each month, courtesy of the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau. The museum is handicap accessible and group tours are welcome.



A grand opening celebration & open house for the exhibit will take place on Friday, February 21 with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 PM followed by a public reception and self-guided tours until 7:00 PM. Exhibit photographer Taylor Houpt Ayres will share remarks at 5:00 PM about her journey around Wood County.



All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Historical Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.