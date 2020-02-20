New Exhibit Opening Friday

For Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home….



A grand opening celebration for the new exhibit, Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home, will take place on Friday, February 21 with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 PM followed by a public open house, self-guided tours, and refreshments from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Exhibit photographer Taylor Houpt Ayres will share remarks at 5:30 PM about her journey around Wood County. This event is free and open to the public.

As Wood County celebrates its bicentennial in 2020, this exhibit is not an exercise in looking backwards, but a symbol of all the many possibilities waiting for those just beginning their adult lives. Young people are full of hope. Taylor’s journey showcases the visual storytelling of our home and highlights beautiful landscapes, vibrant cityscapes, and a multitude of back road barns and farm fields.



This exhibit was made possible with support from American Frame.



The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays). Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. The museum offers free admission to all visitors on the first Friday of each month, courtesy of the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau. The museum is handicap accessible and group tours are welcome.



All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Historical Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.