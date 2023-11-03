New HS-MS Basketball Rule Changes And More…

Anthony Sheets (posted on Facebook)

Credit goes to NFHS (as far as we know…)



PSA

Calling all high school basketball fans. In an effort to limit some of the confusion we’re expecting this season, and to explain what is by far the biggest rule change in several years, I’d like to explain the new foul shot rule.

Much like the women’s college game, there will be no more 1-1 fouls. (Shooting fouls are not impacted by this rule change.) Starting with the 5th foul, all non-shooting fouls will be 2 shots. And the number of team fouls will reset EACH QUARTER.

And while we’re at it, let’s chat about some of the more common misconceptions…

* There is no such thing as “over the back.” The foul you may see in these situations is likely a “pushing” foul. This is usually called only if one player displaces another. Just because one player jumps higher than another, or even if there is slight contact, a foul will not be called unless it impacts the flow of the game.

* Not all fouls are called. This is just a reality of our game. Unless it impacts the flow of the game, it will likely not be called.

* Basketball is a contact sport. Not all contact is a foul. Sometimes even gigantic crashes in the middle of the floor are not a fouls.

* Please stop shouting about traveling. The travel rule states that a travel happens only when a pivot foot returns to the floor. One of the HARDEST things to do is to identify when a dribble ends, and at that point to identify the pivot foot, while highly trained and unbelievably athletic players are moving at very rapid speeds. Even if you put 100 officials on the floor, there will usually be a 50-50 split on most travel calls. It’s just the way it is.

* A defensive player does not need to be stationary to take a charge.

* A charge is not always the correct call even if the defender is stationary.

* There is no such thing as a “reach in.” Please stop yelling those words. There’s either illegal contact or there isn’t.

* All of the following are true:

– Officials DO NOT CARE who wins or loses.

– None of them are “cheating”.

– Officials make mistakes. Some of them spend countless hours watching game film and spending thousands of their own dollars to go to camps and clinics to get better. They will NEVER be perfect. Please show them respect anyway.

– Most of them would rather be home but they love what they do and are willing to absorb unbelievable abuse from coaches, fans, and players to officiate the game.

And the most important thing…

* These are GAMES, played by CHILDREN, in a SCHOOL SETTING. I don’t care what’s normal in your own home… I don’t care how you were raised… I don’t care how much you paid to get into the building… YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO SCREAM AT THE COACHES, PLAYERS, OR OFFICIALS.