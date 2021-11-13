New Listing in NB – Brick Ranch

700 E. Broadway Street, North Baltimore

$189,900.



JUST LISTED



Contact listing agent for additional details.



Call or text (419) 350-1406

Leisa Zeigler, Realtor®



All brick home on a beautiful

large corner lot. Nice big

concrete patio with plenty of

privacy for your outdoor living

enjoyment. New and updated

landscaping. Pet friendly

fenced in back yard. Front

entry into huge living room

with large windows with

natural light, eat-in kitchen

open to family room with gas

fireplace plus a large patio

door for additional natural

light. Three bedrooms, two

full baths, family bath

updated with new walk-in

handicap accessible shower,

separate utility area. Some

updated ceiling light fixtures.

You won’t be disappointed

with lots and lots of closet

storage. Oversized heated

two car garage. New shed

installed with electric service.

