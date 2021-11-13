New Listing in NB – Brick Ranch

700 E. Broadway Street, North Baltimore
All brick home on a beautiful
large corner lot. Nice big
concrete patio with plenty of
privacy for your outdoor living
enjoyment. New and updated
landscaping. Pet friendly
fenced in back yard. Front
entry into huge living room
with large windows with
natural light, eat-in kitchen
open to family room with gas
fireplace plus a large patio
door for additional natural
light. Three bedrooms, two
full baths, family bath
updated with new walk-in
handicap accessible shower,
separate utility area. Some
updated ceiling light fixtures.
You won’t be disappointed
with lots and lots of closet
storage. Oversized heated
two car garage. New shed
installed with electric service.
Call or text (419) 350-1406
Leisa Zeigler, Realtor®