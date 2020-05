(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a “Stay Safe Ohio Order.”

The new order, which incorporates the openings of businesses and services announced as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan, will replace the previous “Stay at Home” order, which expires at 11:59 p.m. tonight (April 30, 2020).

The “Stay Safe Ohio Order” is available on Ohio’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) website.