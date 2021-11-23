New Park Director Announced

The Wood County Board of Park Commissioners announce that the search for a new director/secretary of the Wood Park District has been completed and that Christopher Smalley will start on December 6, 2021. His starting salary has been established, by the Board, at $94,182.40.

Mr. Smalley is currently the Regional Manager of Operations, Park Services Supervisor for Metroparks Toledo. He has been employed by Metroparks Toledo since 2010. From 2000 – 2010 Mr. Smalley was employed by the Wood County Park District where he served as a Stewardship Specialist and Stewardship Coordinator. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Environmental Studies and Land Use Planning, an Associate’s Degree in Science, and is a Certified Peace Officer in the State of Ohio.

The board will take formal action and introduce Mr. Smalley to the public before his employment begins. Mr. Smalley and Board of Commissioners Chair Sandy Wiechman will be available for interviews at the conclusion of the board meeting.