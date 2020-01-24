NBX WaterShedsun
New Publication on North Baltimore History

Dr. William H. Roberts, a North Baltimore, Ohio, native who died in 2014, practiced medicine in his hometown from 1953 until 1990. After his retirement, Dr. Roberts documented his memories about growing up in North Baltimore in the 1920s and 30s on paper and in oral history interviews. Those memories have been compiled and edited  by his son Bill Roberts and Tom Boltz in a new publication entitled What I Remember: Recollections of A Small Town Doctor.

Dr. Roberts’s father, Charles, was a North Baltimore pharmacist and drugstore owner and his mother, Nellie York Roberts, was the first female North Baltimore postmaster and was very active in local politics.
Dr. William H. Roberts practiced medicine in his hometown, North Baltimore, Ohio, from 1953 to 1990.


In addition to Dr. Roberts’s childhood memories, the book describes the Roberts family’s life during the Oil Boom Era in southern Wood and northern Hancock Counties and presents many never-published local history pictures from the Roberts family archive.

Book Cover of “What I Remember” by William Henry Roberts, MD. Copies for purchase are available at the North Baltimore, Ohio Area Historical Center

The book can be purchased at the North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society and at the Wood County History Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. Copies are also available in the North Baltimore Public Library.

