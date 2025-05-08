New REAL ID Requirement Now in Effect for US Travelers





NORTH BALTIMORE, OH — Most travelers must now present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card—identified by a star in the upper right corner—to pass through airport security or enter federal facilities.

What to Know:

Without a REAL ID? You can still fly domestically, but should expect additional screening, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

REAL ID Compliance Rate: Roughly 81% of U.S. travelers now have compliant identification.

Where to Get One: Visit your local BMV or driver’s license bureau to upgrade to a REAL ID. Be prepared to show proof of identity, Social Security number, residency, and legal presence.

Background:

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations to strengthen national security and prevent fraud. It sets minimum federal standards for how states issue IDs.

The program was initially scheduled for 2008, but delays—ranging from cost and privacy concerns to COVID-19 disruptions—pushed implementation back several times.

For more info on REAL ID documentation and how to apply, visit: www.dhs.gov/real-id