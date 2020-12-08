New Show at the Theater This week

Best Pop Corn in Town – GET A COUPLE OF BAGS TO GO!!!
ALL Seats just $5.00
Starts Friday, December 11 – 13:
One week only
Freaky
Rated R
After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.
Director: Christopher Landon
Writers: Michael Kennedy, Christopher Landon
Stars: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor
Here is our upcoming calendar of movies in case anyone is planning a weekend of movies around the holidays.
We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day
December 11 – 13: FREAKY
December 18 – 20: ELF – matinee 1 & 4pm
and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation at 7 pm
December 25 – Jan 10 (We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day).
WONDER WOMAN 84
