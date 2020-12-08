NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Program and Wellness Specialist
January Start with us
BVH March 2020
Logo
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update

New Show at the Theater This week

Best Pop Corn in Town – GET A COUPLE OF BAGS TO GO!!!

ALL Seats just $5.00
 
Starts Friday, December 11 – 13:
 
One week only
Freaky
Rated R
 
After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.
 
Director: Christopher Landon
Writers: Michael Kennedy, Christopher Landon
 
Stars: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor
 
Here is our upcoming calendar of movies in case anyone is planning a weekend of movies around the holidays.
 
We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day
 
December 11 – 13: FREAKY
 
December 18 – 20:  ELF – matinee 1 & 4pm
and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation at 7 pm
 
December 25 – Jan 10 (We will have a show at 7 pm on Christmas Day).
WONDER WOMAN 84

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website