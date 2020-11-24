New Show at the Virginia Theater Starts Friday

Starts Friday, November 27,
at the Virginia Theater
Croods 2, A New Age.
Rated PG
at the Virginia Theater
Croods 2, A New Age.
Rated PG
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.
Director: Joel Crawford
Writers: Kevin Hageman (screenplay by), Dan Hageman (screenplay by) | 4 more credits »
Stars: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds | See full cast & crew
Showtimes:
Friday at 7 pm,
Sat/Sun 1,4,7pm
for 2 weeks
Friday at 7 pm,
Sat/Sun 1,4,7pm
for 2 weeks
ALL Seats $5!!!