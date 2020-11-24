NBX WaterShedsun
New Show at the Virginia Theater Starts Friday

Starts Friday, November 27,
at the Virginia Theater
Croods 2, A New Age.
Rated PG

The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.
 
Director: Joel Crawford
Writers: Kevin Hageman (screenplay by), Dan Hageman (screenplay by) | 4 more credits »
 
Stars: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds | See full cast & crew
 
Showtimes:

Friday at 7 pm,

Sat/Sun 1,4,7pm

for 2 weeks
 
ALL Seats $5!!!
 

