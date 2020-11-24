New Show at the Virginia Theater Starts Friday

Starts Friday, November 27,

at the Virginia Theater

Croods 2, A New Age.

Rated PG



The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

Director: Joel Crawford

Writers: Kevin Hageman (screenplay by), Dan Hageman (screenplay by) | 4 more credits »

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds | See full cast & crew

Showtimes:



Friday at 7 pm,



Sat/Sun 1,4,7pm



for 2 weeks

ALL Seats $5!!!