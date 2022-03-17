New Show at Virginia Theater!

March 18 – 27 at the Virginia Theater
DOG
Showtimes
Friday 7pm
Sat/Sun 1/4/7pm
Tickets Always $5.00
IMDB.COM
Dog (2022) – IMDb
Dog: Directed by Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum.
With Channing Tatum, Ryder McLaughlin, Aavi Haas, Luke Forbes.
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime.
Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.
