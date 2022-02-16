New Show Begins at Virginia Theater

Virginia Theatre is a small, hometown historic movie theatre in downtown North Baltimore, OH showing first run films! Affordable, Family, Entertainment, One frame at a time
Starts Friday Feb 18 – 27 at the Virginia Theater
Tickets $5.00
Showtimes 7PM Friday & 1/4/7PM Sat/Sunday
Uncharted – PG-13
(Coming NEXT > > > March 4-15 Batman)
Street-smart Nathan Drake, is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.
Director Ruben Fleischer
Stars Tom Holland – Mark Wahlberg – Antonio Banderas
Trailer – – https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1464335/