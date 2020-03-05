NBX WaterShedsun
New Show Starts Friday!

The Virginia Theater
Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio

All Seats are just $5!!!

Popcorn is Hot & Fresh & Awesome!

See you at the movies!

Starts Friday – “Pixar’s Onward”

March 6, 7 & 8

March 13, 14 & 15

March 20, 21 & 22

Showtimes
Friday 7pm,
Sat 3pm & 7pm
Sunday 3pm & 7pm

This spring, Ian & Barley’s quest beginneth. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward now. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.” “Onward” releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.

 

