New Show Starts Friday at Virginia Theater in NB

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 comes to the Virginia Theater for 1 week only, Don’t miss it. April 29 to May 1

Showtimes are Fri 7 pm – Sat/Sun 1/4/7 pm ALL SEATS ARE $5.00!!!

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.