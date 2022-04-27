North Baltimore, Ohio

New Show Starts Friday at Virginia Theater in NB

 

 

 

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 comes to the Virginia Theater for 1 week only,

Don’t miss it.

April 29 to May 1

Showtimes

are Fri 7 pm –

Sat/Sun 1/4/7 pm

ALL SEATS ARE $5.00!!!

 
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
 
From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool,
 
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic,
 
Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.
 
Upcoming Movies
 
May 6 Dr Strange
May 27 Top Gun Maverick
June 10 Jurassic World
July 1 Minions- The Rise of Grew
.

