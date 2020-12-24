New Show Starts Friday – “Wonder Women”

Starts Friday, December 25 at 7 pm. @ Virginia Theater Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio

Wonder Woman 84



Rated PG-13



for 3 weeks



Showtimes:



Friday at 7 pm,



Sat/Sun 1, 4, 7 pm

Tickets $5.00

“Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

Director: Patty Jenkins

Writers: Patty Jenkins (screenplay by), Geoff Johns (screenplay by) | 4 more credits »