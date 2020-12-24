New Show Starts Friday – “Wonder Women”

Starts Friday, December 25 at 7 pm. @ Virginia Theater Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio
Wonder Woman 84
Rated PG-13
for 3 weeks
Showtimes:
Friday at 7 pm,
Sat/Sun 1, 4, 7 pm
Tickets $5.00
“Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”
Director: Patty Jenkins
Writers: Patty Jenkins (screenplay by), Geoff Johns (screenplay by) | 4 more credits »
Stars: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig