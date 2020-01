The American Legion Post 539 has purchased and installed a new “events” sign on Water St.

The sign will be used to announce upcoming events at the Post etc. It is temporarily installed on a military armament trailer donated by John and Pam Cheney.

The Legion thanks the Cheney’s and Hancock-Wood Electric for there assistance.

Visit the Legion website: https://www.nbpost539.org/

From John Harden, Post Service Officer