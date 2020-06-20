New Sign goes up at NB Historical Society

In spite of a pandemic, there are still good things happening at the Historical Society. A new sign was installed on Thursday afternoon by Eagle Scout candidate Jordan Kimmel of NB Boy Scout Troop 315. Jordan planned, designed and completed the project in coordination with the NB library board and the NBOAHS board.



Jordan got a little help from family and friends: Mike Kimmel, Marina Kimmel, Cheryl Kimmel (supervisor), Johnnie Hernandez, Levi Trout, Wyatt Mowery, and Larry Bateson. The sign stands in front of the L. L. Trout Sr. parlor window facing Main Street.

Source: Thanks to Margaret Bobb for submitting this information to TheNBXpress