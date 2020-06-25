New veggie garden? 6 tips for keeping it healthy through summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Lots of Ohioans started gardening this spring, some for the very first time, possibly including you.
In a time of pandemic and staying at home, gardening gets you out into fresh air and sunshine, keeps you properly socially distanced, and yields healthy food for your family.
Call it, yes, a victory garden—one that stretches your food budget, limits your time in the grocery store, and helps ease the strain on food supply chains.
So how, now that your garden is growing, can you keep it strong all summer long?
Tim McDermott, an educator with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), shared his top six tips, especially for beginners. He runs the Growing Franklin food-producing blog,