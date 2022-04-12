New Village Administrator Chase Fletcher

North Baltimore’s new Village Administrator introduces himself and issues support for the upcoming income tax levy.

Chase Fletcher of Carey is the Village Administrator of North Baltimore, approved by council 6-0.

Fletcher began his Full-Time Administrator responsibilities on Monday, March 28, 2022. His beginning salary is $67,000, increasing to $70,000 at the completion of the probationary period.

Chase attended the University of Findlay and graduated from BGSU in 2012. He has been employed by the Wyandot County Court system since 2014. He also has previously served as the Administrator for the Village of Forest, and currently is serving as an elected Council Member for the Village of Carey, where he will continue to reside.