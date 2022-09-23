North Baltimore, Ohio

September 23, 2022

New WaterShed is Open in Weston

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is proud to announce the opening of its fourteenth WaterShed in Northwest Ohio.   Earlier this week, the District and officials from the Village of Weston celebrated with a grand opening ceremony featuring a toast to WaterShed water.

WaterSheds use a reverse-osmosis, 9-step water treatment system and provide great-tasting purified drinking water at a low price.  The cost is 25 cents per gallon or a dollar for five gallons.

The District began building WaterSheds as an alternative source of drinking water for residents in rural areas on private well water systems with poor water quality.  Earlier this month, total WaterShed sales reached the $2 million mark.  The income is used to maintain the properties and invested back into The District’s operational budget. 

The new WaterShed is located at 13145 Main Street in downtown Weston.  Remember to bring your own 1- or 5-gallon containers. 

For more information on the WaterSheds, go to https://www.nwwsd.org/water/watersheds/

