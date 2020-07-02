New Website for Wood County Auditor’s Office

The Wood County Auditor’s office is pleased to announce the launch of their new web site on July 1, 2020. The link to this new property search page can be accessed at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/auditor or at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us.



Some key upgrades of the site include oblique imagery, integration with Google Street View and Bing Maps, and improved printing capabilities. The property search field now autocompletes after a few characters are typed, making searches quicker and easier for users.



The site also contains a levy estimator. A valuable tool for tax payers, the levy estimator shows the financial impact of each upcoming levy specific to any parcel selected.

This upgraded site is compatible with mobile devices. Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich states, “We recognize a lot of houses do not have a home computer anymore—many people use tablets or phones as their main computer. This web site is touchscreen-friendly for those devices.”

After researching and weighing options, this web site upgrade occurred with no additional costs to the county. In fact, there is a slight annual cost-savings from the previous web hosting company.

The public is encouraged to visit the new site and explore its features. How-to videos are available on the site for additional information and instruction.