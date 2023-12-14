New Wood County Park District Board Of Commissioners Appointed

ECEMBER 13, 2023)

Wood County Probate Court Judge David Woessner has appointed Jonathan Smith and Kathleen Attwood to the Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners. Both Mr. Smith and Ms. Attwood will serve terms beginning January 1, 2024 and continuing through December 31, 2026.

Mr. Smith is currently the COO for Smith Bonds and Surety and a partner with SL & Associates. Mr. Smith is concluding his service on Perrysburg City Council as of December 31, 2023. While on Perrysburg City Council – including a role as council president – Mr. Smith served on the Recreation Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Fort Meigs Cemetery Board. Mr. Smith was also a past member of the Perrysburg Board of Zoning Appeals. He is a member of Perrysburg Rotary, the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce, and St. Rose Parish.

Ms. Attwood is a Wood County Master Gardener with a strong history of volunteer work at the W.W. Knight Preserve and the Reuthinger Preserve. She is an active member of the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg and is also a member of the Friends of Wood County Parks. Ms. Attwood has served on the boards of the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg, the Toledo Museum of Art Library League, and the Alliance Francaise de Toledo. Ms. Attwood has years of professional leadership experience in a variety of roles.

In making the appointments, Judge Woessner stated “I am very happy to appoint Jonathan and Kathleen to the Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners. Their combined experiences coupled with their sincere interest in the county park system will be a benefit to the Park District and all of its users in the upcoming years.” Judge Woessner further noted: “I would also like to acknowledge all of the applicants who stepped forward expressing an interest in helping our Park District. Their desire to help our communities is impressive.”

Mr. Smith and Ms. Attwood replace outgoing Wood County Park District Board members Tom Myers and Bill Cameron. Recognizing the service provided by the outgoing Board members, Judge Woessner noted: “I would like to sincerely thank Tom Myers and Bill Cameron for their years of service on the Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners. Their work on the Park Board has truly benefited the citizens of Wood County. Both Tom and Bill have demonstrated a willingness to step up and help their communities when asked.”