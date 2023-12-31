North Baltimore, Ohio

December 31, 2023 7:07 am

NEW YEAR’S FIRST DAY HIKE – VAN BUREN S. P.

Monday, January 1, 2024

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
 
Meets at the Horse Camp Parking lot Parking lot is located off TR 218.
 
Get Directions

Celebrate 2024 with a crisp hike along the Yellow Trail.

Level: Easy to Moderate. Length: 1 mile loop. 

Program is weather dependent. Please dress for the weather. Contact the Nature Center for more information: 419-836-9117

 

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Recreation programs and activities can be inherently dangerous. Participants accept and acknowledge that any injury or property damage that occurs during a program or activity is not the responsibility of ODNR or its naturalist educators.

