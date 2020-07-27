News and Notes from Village Council Meeting

by Sue Miklovic

After the pledge of allegiance, roll call, and approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the Village Council began their monthly business meeting on July 21st hearing from a group of concerned citizens who reside or own property on Wabash Avenue.

The Mayor turned away another request for public participation, saying in this time of covid-19 pandemic there would be no public participation. “I made an exception for the Wabash situation” because of its urgency.

The homeowners on the west side of Wabash are facing the installation of huge power lines by AEP that will basically “Take up my whole front yard,” said spokesperson for the group Ryan Goolsby. AEP has offered a monetary compensation that is not acceptable to the homeowners. More to come on this topic as the situation continues to develop.

Tony Swartz, Village Finance Officer continued the discussion about options for the purchase of a new dump truck for the village. The village is considering the different payment options available to them, including cash, possible grant money, and low interest loans.

Village Administrator Michael Brillhart said the start date for the 200 Block of Main Street project has been moved back one week to the first week of August. He also shared that the Pre-construction meeting for the six projects of the Neighborhood Revitalization grant is soon, and the project should be done by December.

The sanitary system Smoke Tests being performed in the village, will start back up this week(July 27) after a one week break while the Utilities Director was on vacation. Things are also moving forward on the UV disinfection project at the Wastewater Treatment plant.

Mr. Brillhart also stated that CSX has said it will be back in town within two weeks to continue the work on the Main Street crossing.

The Village has spent a considerable amount of time in the past 6 months updating job descriptions, responsibilities, and pay scales for positions within the community and is getting all the legislative ordinances and resolutions passed to complete this process.

Mr. Todd Dickerson, who has a contract with the village to pursue economic development in the village was present to give an update of his efforts on their behalf. He stated statistics for the created website northbaltimoresites.com, and said the pandemic has definitely slowed down activity.

The Council agreed to pay the County EMA for services rendered. This is based on a per capita fee.

The Council authorized the Finance Officer to enter into a software license agreement with Link Computer Corporation for the purchase of utility billing, customer information system, and collections management software.

The Council also supported a resolution affirming that funds received by the village under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will be expended only on costs incurred specific to the act.