Next Monday, 08/21/23 is Brush Pick Up Day

The North Baltimore brush pickup and drop off program is for weather related and trimmed brush for North Baltimore residents only. Brush from a contracted tree removal trimming project on a resident’s property will be the owners responsibility.

The village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6 feet by 6 feet. Larger piles should be referred to a contractor.

The next scheduled brush pickup is Monday, August 21st. Public Works employees will pick up brush placed in the Village right of way.