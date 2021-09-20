Next Phase of NB HS-MS Sport Complex in the Works

The next phase for the North Baltimore High School – Middle School Sports Complex has been approved by the NB Board of education.

At the August board meeting Mr. Delaney, NBLS Supt., asked the Board if they were all in favor of moving forward with the next phase of expansion of the NBHS Athletic Complex, which would include completion of the new football field (sod and irrigation already completed) and scoreboard, 2 sets of stands (1,500 – Home and 500 seats – Visitor) and press boxes on both sides of the field.

In addition a latex track and field event facilities for the Track and Field Program (inside the two sets of stands, circling the football field). Delaney told the board that in order to move forward they must be in 100% agreement with this plan, and that it would be approximately $2 million to complete it, paid for with investment funds. There will be no loans secured for this phase, as presented. After some discussion ALL the Board members agreed.

Plans will begin as soon as possible with goals of having the Football field ready to be used for the 2022 Fall season, and the track for the Spring of 2023 season.

Below are the drawings/plans: