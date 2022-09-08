NFF Announces 2022 Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute Schedule

IRVING, Texas (Sept. 7, 2022) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) today announced the 2022 schedule for the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments®, a leading provider of workplace savings plans in higher education.

The NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, which began with the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, have become a hallowed tradition, and to this day, the singular events remain the first of numerous activities in each electee’s Hall of Fame experience.

During the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, each member of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will return to his respective school to accept a Hall of Fame plaque that will stay on permanent display at the institution. The events take place on the field during a home game, and many Hall of Famers cite the experience as the ultimate capstone to their careers, providing them one more chance to take the field and be recognized in front of their home crowd.

“Induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is the ultimate achievement in our sport, and the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute tradition allows us to bring each inductee back to their alma mater for a truly memorable experience,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We look forward to celebrating the storied careers of the 2022 Hall of Fame Class with the tens of thousands of fans who will witness an on-campus salute this year.”

“For more than a decade, Fidelity has teamed up with the National Football Foundation to recognize excellence in student-athletes across the college football landscape,” said Sangeeta Moorjani, head of Tax-Exempt and Retirement Solutions at Fidelity Investments. “We’re pleased to salute the outstanding 2022 Hall of Fame Class and look forward to helping them celebrate their significant career achievements throughout the season.”

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6 at Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Click here for more information on the Awards Dinner, including options to purchase tickets online, special travel rates to the event from Delta Air Lines and Bellagio and a concierge service provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. For more information, contact NFF Director of Events Courtney Archer at carcher@footballfoundation.com or 972-556-1000.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes LaVar Arrington (Penn State), Champ Bailey (Georgia), Michael Crabtree (Texas Tech), Sylvester Croom (Alabama), Mike Doss (Ohio State), Chuck Ealey (Toledo), Kevin Faulk (LSU), Moe Gardner (Illinois), Boomer Grigsby (Illinois State), Mike Hass (Oregon State), Marvin Jones (Florida State), Andrew Luck (Stanford), Mark Messner (Michigan), Terry Miller (Oklahoma State), Rashaan Salaam (Colorado), Dennis Thomas (Alcorn State), Zach Wiegert (Nebraska), Roy Williams (Oklahoma) and coaches John Luckhardt (Washington & Jefferson [PA], California [PA]), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and Gary Pinkel (Toledo, Missouri).

The accomplishments of the 2022 Class will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings.

Including the 2022 Hall of Fame Class, only 1,056 players and 226 coaches have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from the nearly 5.62 million who have played or coached the game during the past 153 years. In other words, less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of the individuals who have played the game have earned this distinction.

Currently Scheduled NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes,

Presented by Fidelity Investments

(Chronological Order)

Date – Honoree – School (Opponent)

Sept. 10 – Chuck Ealey & Coach Gary Pinkel – Toledo (vs. UMass)

Sept. 10 – Andrew Luck – Stanford (vs. Southern California)

Sept. 10 – Terry Miller – Oklahoma State (vs. Arizona State)

Sept. 17 – Zach Wiegert – Nebraska (vs. Oklahoma)

Sept. 22 – Moe Gardner – Illinois (vs. Chattanooga)

Sept. 24 – Michael Crabtree – Texas Tech (vs. Texas)

Sept. 24 – Rashaan Salaam* – Colorado (vs. UCLA)

Sept. 24 – Dennis Thomas – Alcorn State (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Oct. 1 – Boomer Grigsby – Illinois State (vs. Southern Illinois)

Oct. 1 – Coach Gary Pinkel – Missouri (vs. Georgia)

Oct. 8 – Coach John Luckhardt – California [PA] (vs. Indiana [PA])

Oct. 15 – Mike Hass – Oregon State (vs. Washington State)

Oct. 15 – Coach John Luckhardt – Washington & Jefferson [PA] (vs. Carnegie Mellon [PA])

Oct. 22 – Sylvester Croom – Alabama (vs. Mississippi State)

Oct. 22 – Mike Doss – Ohio State (vs. Iowa)

Oct. 22 – Kevin Faulk – LSU (vs. Mississippi)

Oct. 29 – LaVar Arrington – Penn State (vs. Ohio State)

Oct. 29 – Mark Messner – Michigan (vs. Michigan State)

Nov. 5 (tentative) – Champ Bailey – Georgia (vs. Tennessee)

Nov. 5 – Coach Billy Jack Murphy* – Memphis (vs. UCF)

Nov. 5 – Roy Williams – Oklahoma (vs. Baylor)

TBD – Marvin Jones – Florida State

* Deceased

Fidelity Investments has served as the national presenting sponsor of the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes since 2010. The salutes are one component of a multi-year initiative between the two organizations to celebrate the scholar-athlete ideal and a joint commitment to higher education.

Fidelity is also the presenting sponsor of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards, and it helped launch the NFF Faculty Salutes in 2011, which recognize the contributions of the faculty athletics representatives around the country.