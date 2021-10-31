NFF Super 16 Football Rankings – Week 9

NOTES:

Georgia remained atop the poll with all 52 first-place votes for a third straight week, following a dominant 34-7 victory over Florida and clinching the SEC East Division title. Assured a spot in the SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs could face a showdown with No. 2 Alabama in Atlanta in early December.

Kentucky’s loss at Mississippi State enabled Georgia to clinch the SEC East, while the Wildcats dropped out of the poll along with Pittsburgh (a loser to Miami [FL]) and Iowa (a loser to Wisconsin).

Baylor, Auburn and UTSA entered the poll for the first time this season. It is UTSA’s first appearance in its history.

The top four teams remained the same as a week ago. Michigan State moved up to No. 5 after its dramatic victory over Michigan. The Wolverines fell four spots to No. 10 after losing to their archrival. Ole Miss dropped six spots to No. 15 after losing at Auburn.

The SEC led all conferences with five teams, followed by the Big Ten and the Big 12 with three each. The American Conference, ACC, Conference USA, Pac-12 and Independents had one each.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE:

Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

LSU at No. 2 Alabama

Tulsa at No. 3 Cincinnati

Oklahoma is idle

No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue

No. 6 Ohio State at Nebraska

No. 7 Oregon at Washington

Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina

Indiana at No. 10 Michigan

No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia

No. 14 Auburn at No. 12 Texas A&M

No. 13 Baylor at TCU

Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss

No. 16 UTSA at UTEP