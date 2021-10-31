North Baltimore, Ohio

NFF Super 16 Football Rankings – Week 9

 

 
 
NOTES:
Georgia remained atop the poll with all 52 first-place votes for a third straight week, following a dominant 34-7 victory over Florida and clinching the SEC East Division title. Assured a spot in the SEC Championship game, the Bulldogs could face a showdown with No. 2 Alabama in Atlanta in early December.
 
Kentucky’s loss at Mississippi State enabled Georgia to clinch the SEC East, while the Wildcats dropped out of the poll along with Pittsburgh (a loser to Miami [FL]) and Iowa (a loser to Wisconsin).
 
Baylor, Auburn and UTSA entered the poll for the first time this season. It is UTSA’s first appearance in its history.
 
The top four teams remained the same as a week ago. Michigan State moved up to No. 5 after its dramatic victory over Michigan. The Wolverines fell four spots to No. 10 after losing to their archrival. Ole Miss dropped six spots to No. 15 after losing at Auburn.
 
The SEC led all conferences with five teams, followed by the Big Ten and the Big 12 with three each. The American Conference, ACC, Conference USA, Pac-12 and Independents had one each.
 
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE: 
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
Tulsa at No. 3 Cincinnati
Oklahoma is idle
No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue
No. 6 Ohio State at Nebraska
No. 7 Oregon at Washington
Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame
No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina
Indiana at No. 10 Michigan
No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia
No. 14 Auburn at No. 12 Texas A&M
No. 13 Baylor at TCU
Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss
No. 16 UTSA at UTEP
 
ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:
The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by longtime partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2021 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll was released on Tuesday, Sept. 7 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 5. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems to compile the rankings, and The JBoy Show is the official Media Partner of the poll.

