Earlier today North Baltimore emergency services were called to East Water Street.

Mayor Janet Goldner as alerted that there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER in NB!

The investigation continues, but according to posts on Facebook, two juveniles were playing with a gun which accidentally discharged hit one of the youths. He was life-flighted, had surgery, and is now recovering.

NBPD, NB EMS, NB Fire, Wood Co. Sheriff, OHSP and BCI have all been involved in the incident.