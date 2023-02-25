North Baltimore, Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – On Saturday, Feb. 25, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) deputy registrar locations statewide will not be able to process any driver license or permit transactions due to a nationwide network maintenance outage impacting all state motor vehicle agencies in the country.

While vehicle registration and other transactions will remain available, Ohioans are encouraged to plan to complete driver license transactions on an alternative day. In the event that the outage ends prior to close of business on Feb. 25, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver license and permit transactions have resumed.

As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. The modernization of BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online.