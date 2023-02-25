North Baltimore, Ohio

February 25, 2023 12:55 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Help Wanted – Multiple Jan 2023
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Logo

No Ohio BMV Services Available Today!

 

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – On Saturday, Feb. 25, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) deputy registrar locations statewide will not be able to process any driver license or permit transactions due to a nationwide network maintenance outage impacting all state motor vehicle agencies in the country. 

While vehicle registration and other transactions will remain available, Ohioans are encouraged to plan to complete driver license transactions on an alternative day. In the event that the outage ends prior to close of business on Feb. 25, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver license and permit transactions have resumed.

As a reminder, many services can be completed online through BMV Online Services. The modernization of BMV services includes kiosks to print license plate stickers, transferring a title online, more locations to take the driver exam, and taking the driving knowledge test online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website