Nominate a Veteran Today for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

 

ODVS Banner

COLUMBUS – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is nearing and we want to hear from those who know former service members who are excelling and making a difference in society.

Originated in 1992, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state, and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service, or philanthropy.

Each year, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the Governor of Ohio.

Last year, the Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2021 in a series of regional ceremonies due to the ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. With plans to return to a traditional ceremony in the fall, it is once again time to illuminate outstanding service after service.

The deadline to submit nomination forms for consideration for the 2022 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is June 1. Don’t delay. Nominate a worthy candidate today.

Nominate a Veteran for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

You more than likely know a veteran who continues to serve selflessly in his or her post-military life — a former service member who is going above and beyond to impact others.
(Note: The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame accepts nominations for those who would be inducted posthumously.)

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a past or current Ohio resident

  • Have received an honorable discharge

  • Be of good moral character

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call (614) 752-8941 or

email halloffame@dvs.ohio.gov

This Hall of Fame sets the standard for recognizing Ohio’s veterans for accomplishments beyond their military service. It is also a fitting way to say “thank you for your service to our nation and thank you for your continued service to our communities.”

Again, the nomination deadline is June 1, 2022. Nomination guidelines, a sample of a completed nomination form, and more information are available at our Hall of Fame Nomination page.

You can also learn more about the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and see the complete list of Hall of Fame inductees.

 

Definition of a veteran

Ohio Revised Code 5903.01 – Veteran means any person who has completed service in the armed forces, including the national guard of any state, or a reserve component of the armed forces, who has been discharged with honorable conditions from the armed forces or who has been transferred to the reserve with evidence of satisfactory service.

