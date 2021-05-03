Nominate an Ohio Veteran Today

COLUMBUS – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is less than one month away and we want to hear from those who know former service members who are excelling and making a difference in society.

Now in its 28th year, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state, and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service, or philanthropy.

Each year, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the Governor of Ohio.

Last year, the Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2020 in a series of individual ceremonies due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we’re not sure what form this year’s Induction Ceremony will take, it is once again time to illuminate outstanding service after service.

The deadline to submit nomination forms for consideration for the 2021 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is June 1. Don’t delay. Nominate a worthy candidate today.