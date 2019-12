Tuesday, Dec. 31 is the Annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at the North Baltimore Library.

Running from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm., the library staff will offer crafts, games & a big countdown at Noon!

And on Thurs., Jan. 2, the library will be showing the hit movie ANGRY BIRDS 2 starting at 1:30 pm. Snacks are always offered for Kids’ Movie Times!

All ages are welcome, but preschoolers should come with a responsible caregiver!