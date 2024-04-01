North Baltimore, Ohio

Norma Jean Blackburn, 56, of Cygnet, died at 6:20 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born in Fostoria on July 18, 1967, to the late James and Dorothy (Holman) Blackburn. She married Bryan Barringer and he survives.



Norma is also survived by her sons: Tommy Meeker of Bloomdale, Michael Meeker of Findlay and Cory (Danielle) Barringer; brother, Stanley (Robin) Blackburn of Bloomdale; sister, Patsy (David) King of Bloomdale and Brenda Blackburn of Findlay; grandchildren: Wyatt Meeker, Marshall Meeker, Lucy Meeker and Ember Barringer.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Marsh.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.