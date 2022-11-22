North Baltimore, Ohio

Norma Jean Lopez, 82 of North Baltimore, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born in Wood County Feb. 28, 1940, the daughter of the late Norman and Betsy (Mathais) Barringer. On September 16, 1958, she married Pete Lopez, who survives in North Baltimore.

Survivors include her son, Pete (Jennifer) Lopez, of Findlay; and a daughter, Connie McCabe, of Palmetto, Florida; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a daughter, Kathryn Ann Edmonds; eight siblings, and a great-great-grandchild.

Norma was employed at Equity Meats in North Baltimore and was a member of Basic Truth Church in Cygnet. She enjoyed camping, cooking, cussing, and spending time with her family.

There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Alzheimer’s Association.

