North Baltimore Alumni Banquet & Golf Outing 2022-Time to Make Your Reservations

The North Baltimore Alumni Banquet has been scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022 at the NB American Legion Hall, 539 American Legion Drive.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the buffet will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Following the buffet, classes and teachers will be recognized. This year the honored classes will be 2022, 2017, 2012, 2007, 2002, 1997, 1992, 1987, 1982, 1977, 1972, 1967. Other classes with a large attendance will also be recognized, and those who have been out of school 60 years or more.

Present and former teachers are invited, as well as anyone who has ever attended NBLS.

For only $25 per person, you can enjoy reminiscing with former classmates and friends. The deadline for reservations is July 18, 2022. Reservations after this date will be $30, but you might run the risk of not getting a reservation as there is a limited amount of seating! Once this limit is reached, we will not take any last-minute reservations.

Checks should be made payable to the North Baltimore Alumni Association and mailed to P. O. Box 204, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

We also will be awarding the North Baltimore Alumni Association scholarships. The winners will be attending to accept their $750 awards. If you would like to make a scholarship fund contribution, please make checks payable to the NB Alumni Association.

A 2-person Scramble Golf Outing will be held on July 30, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. This will be a shotgun start to raise money for the NB Alumni Association Scholarship fund.

LOTS OF CASH PRIZES!!

The cost to play is $90 per 2-person team (green fees and cart included) must be PREPAID to guarantee your spot.

If you are interested in sponsoring a hole ($25), please call or email one of the persons listed below or mail your check to the North Baltimore Alumni Association.