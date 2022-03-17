North Baltimore and Henry Township Pioneer Days
A New Book of 37 First-Person Accounts of Life in Henry Township and Southern Wood County from the 1830s to 1870s.
Originally published in the North Baltimore Beacon between 1889 and 1923, among the pioneer stories you can read about are:
Wolves roaming on what is now North Baltimore’s Main Street
A child chased by a mountain lion on way home from school
Southern Wood County’s vanished ¾ mile long Lake Calahan
Henry Township: an ideal hunting ground in early days
The first church services held in Henry Township
Courtship and Marriage in early Henry Township
American Indians and the first Henry Township Settlers
The difficulties of clearing a farmstead and erecting a log cabin
Early law enforcement in Henry Township
On sale for $15 at the North Baltimore Historical Center and the North Baltimore Public Library.
A perfect gift for a holiday or for those who just love our local history.