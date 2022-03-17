North Baltimore and Henry Township Pioneer Days

A New Book of 37 First-Person Accounts of Life in Henry Township and Southern Wood County from the 1830s to 1870s.

Originally published in the North Baltimore Beacon between 1889 and 1923, among the pioneer stories you can read about are:

 Wolves roaming on what is now North Baltimore’s Main Street

 A child chased by a mountain lion on way home from school

 Southern Wood County’s vanished ¾ mile long Lake Calahan

 Henry Township: an ideal hunting ground in early days

 The first church services held in Henry Township

 Courtship and Marriage in early Henry Township

 American Indians and the first Henry Township Settlers

 The difficulties of clearing a farmstead and erecting a log cabin

 Early law enforcement in Henry Township

On sale for $15 at the North Baltimore Historical Center and the North Baltimore Public Library.

A perfect gift for a holiday or for those who just love our local history.