North Baltimore Board of Education Holds October 2022 Meeting

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Local School District Board of Education gathered for their October 2022 meeting on the 25th at 6:00 PM at the middle school/high school building on Tiger Drive.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney Report: The Casey family harvested 492 bushels of soybeans from the school’s property and donated the $6,533.68 proceeds to the school district.

.*The “enclosure” under the Home Stands at the new stadium will probably not be completed until Spring

* Mr Delaney shared there are approximately 14 acres left on the school property that are undeveloped

*Mr. Delaney reminded everyone that the new stadium area “Is still an active Construction Zone” Many community members are checking out the progress regularly.

Mr. Delaney reported a recent conversation he had with Mr. Tony Damon concerning the school’s old football field property that Mr. Damon purchased “It’s all coming down!” he said.

Treasurer Steven Stewart Report: The exterior of the Board Office is still in need of some repair work. (Still gathering list/costs of needed work)

*$2,846,000. cost of new Sports Complex

*Mr. Stewart presented the 5-Year Forecast for FY23-FY27

*The district expects to see increases in funding/revenue from items like real estate taxes collected, Earned income tax, unrestricted state grants-in-aid, restricted Federal grants-in-Aid, and other revenues including TIFFs, student fees, interest income, open enrollment, Medicaid reimbursements, refunds and donations.

*Benefit costs will continue to rise. They are quite volatile. Retirements/ Insurance account for almost 24% of the district’s expenditures.

Mr. Stewart wrote in his forecast report that he believes the future of North Baltimore Local Schools is stable. “NB has a healthy carry-over that allows us to provide for our staff and students so that we can continue our growth as a district,” he said.

Mr. Kiser NBHS/MS Principal’s Report

*Choir concert was amazing. Great job, Miss Meyerson



*Volleyball, cross country, and football seasons are finished. Now starting are basketball and bowling.

*Red Ribbon Week was fun with all the activities and dress up days

*Great job, Mr Kipplen. The FAFSA meeting went well.

*The band concert was amazing as usual. Great job, Mr Pack

*The Veterans Memorial PowerPoint is being updated and will be available via touch screen.

Mrs. Semancik -Powell Elementary Principal’s Report (She was not present for the board meeting because she was attending camp with the students)

*October 27th was the fall fundraiser delivery day

*We are bringing back the Tiger Drill Team for the 21st season at Powell. The purpose of this drill team is to increase both gross and fine motor skills as well as physical fitness while building character through basketball drills. Traditionally this program has only been for 4th grade students. For the 21st season we’re expanding it to include 3rd through 5th grade students. The drill team performances are at home varsity basketball games. We’ve also been invited to perform a halftime show at a Girls basketball game at BGSU on January 7th! We are coached by our school psychologist Brett Hartman. Assistant coaches include Cole Alexander, 5th grade science, and Valerie Buchanan, kindergarten teacher, Katie Hyden, kindergarten aide, Beth Kreais , 4th grade math teacher

*We’re so excited to see our students develop as athletes and well-rounded students. We will be teaching and reinforcing our Tiger Way Program by asking students to ensure they are showing kindness, safety, responsibility, respect and tiger pride.” Come see one of our performances! Thank you to the American Legion for their generous donation of $1000

*Mrs Borchert has been lining the middle hallway of Powell with “Inktober” sketches. Each day in October student were challenged to make a sketch based off of a prompt. Mrs Borchert then posts these in the hallway. Stop by to see some great sketches.

*Powell Student Council held a pumpkin decorating contest.

*Parent teacher conferences were held November 3rd and 4th. Thank you to parents and guardians for participating in their students education.

Next:

The board approved the annual district spending plan and forecast with the revised appropriations and estimated revenues for the general fund as presented

Other board action:

*Approved a paternity leave of absence for Chris Nelson, elementary teacher, beginning November 16, 2022 for approximately six weeks using accumulated sick leave.

*Approved updated supplemental contracts for the 2022- 2023 school year at the appropriate step for MS basketball coaches and Powell 6th grade advisor Melanie Missler

*Approved a memorandum of understanding between the North Baltimore Board of Education and the North Baltimore Education Association for an addition to the current agreement in adding a fall and spring E-sports advisor as presented

Approved a quote from MF Athletics for track and field replacement equipment for an estimated cost of $93,579. This will include hurdles, mats, pits, 5 man sled, pole vault, track timing, and bleachers for track season. Also a sound system will be purchased from Dean Sound.

The Superintendent and treasurer, along with the majority of the Board of Education members will be attending the annual Ohio School Board Association capital conference in Columbus on November 13,14, and 15, 2022

It was proposed and voted on, cancelling the regular November meeting due to everyone attending the capital conference and moving the December meeting to December 6, 2022.